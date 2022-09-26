Global volunteer group Rotary holds workshop at Jeju Island

Rotary, an international volunteer organization with 70,000 participants in Korea and 1.4 million members around the world, is holding 2022 Rotary training session at the Maison Glad Hotel in Jeju City on Sept. 26-29.

The workshop will be a venue for learning and exchange for leaders who lead Korean Rotary. About 500 people will attend, including Rotary’s President Jennifer E. Jones and Trustee chair Ian Riseley.

Jones is the first female president in Rotary's 117-year history, a member of Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland and CEO of Media Street Productions. She will focus on several projects in the upcoming event, the environment, empowerment of women, and eradication of polio.

In this workshop, the cleanup campaign titled "Imagine Clean Korea" will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Starting with the speech of Jones, members will collect environmental waste and clean the streets simultaneously within 19 cities across the country. The event is designed to deliver a message that small practices by everyone are essential to solving the environmental crisis.

Members of Rotary Korea have been interested in environmental issues for a long time. On the 100th anniversary of Rotary's foundation in 2005, $310,000 was invested in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia to create a windbreak forest, and the environment was adopted as a core agenda in 2020.

Founded in the United States in 1905, Rotary is a historic, global network of volunteers with 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members from more than 200 countries and states around the world.