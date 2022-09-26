 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Global volunteer group Rotary holds workshop at Jeju Island

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Sept 26, 2022 - 14:46       Updated : Sept 26, 2022 - 17:39
Rotary’s President Jennifer E. Jones (Rotary)
Rotary’s President Jennifer E. Jones (Rotary)

Rotary, an international volunteer organization with 70,000 participants in Korea and 1.4 million members around the world, is holding 2022 Rotary training session at the Maison Glad Hotel in Jeju City on Sept. 26-29.

The workshop will be a venue for learning and exchange for leaders who lead Korean Rotary. About 500 people will attend, including Rotary’s President Jennifer E. Jones and Trustee chair Ian Riseley.

Jones is the first female president in Rotary's 117-year history, a member of Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland and CEO of Media Street Productions. She will focus on several projects in the upcoming event, the environment, empowerment of women, and eradication of polio.

In this workshop, the cleanup campaign titled "Imagine Clean Korea" will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Starting with the speech of Jones, members will collect environmental waste and clean the streets simultaneously within 19 cities across the country. The event is designed to deliver a message that small practices by everyone are essential to solving the environmental crisis.

Members of Rotary Korea have been interested in environmental issues for a long time. On the 100th anniversary of Rotary's foundation in 2005, $310,000 was invested in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia to create a windbreak forest, and the environment was adopted as a core agenda in 2020.

Founded in the United States in 1905, Rotary is a historic, global network of volunteers with 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members from more than 200 countries and states around the world.



By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114