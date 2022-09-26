Day6 renews contract with JYP

All four members of boy band Day6 have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment.

“We agreed to renew the contracts with all members of Day6. We and Day6 will continue making meaningful processes together in the future based on strong mutual trust. We’ll fully support Day6 for another big jump,” the K-pop agency said in a press release statement Monday.

The news means that the bandmates -- Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon -- broke the “seven-year curse,” a crisis experienced by many K-pop idol acts around the seventh year of their career.

Having debuted in September 2015 with first studio album “Sunrise,” the quartet has carved out a unique presence as a much-adored rock band in the K-pop scene, where rock is not exactly a mainstay, but is often dominated by dance-oriented music and performances.

Blending an evocative rock sound with K-pop charm, the boy band has released hit songs, such as “You Were Beautiful” (2017), “Time of Our Life” (2019) and “Zombie” (2020). The bandmates also took part in songwriting and composing to share a stronger bond of sympathy with listeners, which led to the act winning in best band performance award at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Sharing the goal of “value it together,” the act set numerous records in their early days. The group has held more than 100 live performances, wrapping up two world tours and launching its first subunit group in its fourth year.

Day6 celebrated the seventh anniversary with its fandom, known as My Day, by hosting a meet and greet event on Sept. 7. While Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon are currently serving their compulsory military services, the band’s leader Sungjin attended the event as his first activity after being discharged from military earlier this month.