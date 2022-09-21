Why did Yoon omit NK from UN speech?

President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (local time). (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol left North Korea out of his first UN speech, which is an unusual move for a South Korean leader speaking at a multinational platform, in what watchers say is likely to be a calculated move.

On Tuesday afternoon in New York, Yoon delivered his first speech at the UN General Assembly, expressing his willingness to take a leading role in international cooperation to protect the international order based on freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

He vowed to actively participate in the international community's efforts to promote peace and prosperity for future generations.

Yoon said the global community was yet again witnessing the freedom and peace of its citizens put in jeopardy due to attempts to alter the status quo by force, and that nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction posed increasing threats to humanity.

“Such threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and fearless commitment to the framework of universal global norms consolidated over the years within the UN system,” Yoon said.

As humanity strives to defend freedom and build lasting peace, the UN’s role is indispensable, he said.

He made no mention of North Korea in his speech. Yoon only called "a weapon of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons," a threat to freedom and peace.

It is very unusual for the South Korean leader not to mention North Korea on the UN stage, which he can inform the world of issues on the Korean Peninsula. This is in contrast to former President Moon Jae-in's five-year term in his speech at the UN General Assembly, which imprinted peace issues on the Korean Peninsula to the international community.

Critics see Yoon intentionally did not mention North Korea in the speech.

Park Won-gon, a professor in the department of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, said, “It is quite intentional to exclude North Korea from the UN General Assembly speech. It's a deliberate disregard.”

Previous South Korean presidents have never left out North Korea at the UN General Assembly in September because the North Korean issue is not just a Korean issue, but it is a matter where the UN is bound to intervene very deeply, Park said.

"But, this time, Yoon intentionally took it out to show he won't be dragged around by North Korea."

Earlier, North Korea publicly rejected President Yoon's proposal "audacious initiative" and Kim Jong-un even promulgated a law nuclear weapons policy to make its status as a nuclear-weapons state irreversible.

Kim Geun-sik, a professor at Kyungnam University who joined Yoon Suk-yeol's camp in the presidential election, said in a local MBC radio interview on Wednesday, "There seems to be a tactical calculation that (Yoon) did not speak about (the North) at the UN General Assembly when the North is not ready to respond to the South's proposal."

Rep. Yoon Gun-young of the Democratic Party, who served as the presidential secretary for state affairs under the Moon Jae-in administration, also appeared on the same radio and said, "I think it was a strategic judgment not to just use the word North Korea."

In response, a senior presidential official said on the condition of anonymity, "There is nothing to add or subtract from the message about North Korea already made when announcing the audacious initiative.”

Discussion on NK with UN Secretary-General

After delivering the speech, Yoon met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, showing his appreciation that Guterres supports North Korea's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and sustainable peace, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for public relations, told reporters on Tuesday night in New York.

"If North Korea chooses a better way to open its doors, I think the Korean government, international financial institutions and Northeast Asia will spare no expense in large-scale investment and financial support," President Yoon told Guterres. "We will do our best to open the closed door."

Nevertheless, if the North conducts a nuclear test and makes further provocations, Yoon asked Guterres to pay attention and provide support so that the international community can respond firmly with one voice.

In response, Guterres said the president and South Korea can trust the United Nations, adding the UN Security Council will clearly respond to provocations that threaten freedom and peace.

Earlier in the day, President Yoon also discussed the North Korean nuclear issue at a luncheon with former World Bank President Kim Yong.

Kim said, "We agreed that the help of international financial organizations and international institutions can be fully achieved when attempting to open up with the denuclearization of North Korea,” according to the presidential office.

As to why the North issue was on the agenda with the Secretary-General although it was not in the speech, professor Park said, "Yoon can talk about it in a much more comfortable situation because it was a bilateral talk. Also, what else could be on the agenda besides the North when talking with UN Secretary-General bilaterally?"

But Kim said it is difficult to trust when the Secretary-General said that Korea could "trust" the UN over the North Korean issues as the organization has so far shown "lethargy" over the North issue.