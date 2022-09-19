Typhoon Nanmadol hits southern coastal areas of S. Korea

High waves are spotted on the coast of Ulsan, on Monday morning, as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)
Typhoon Nanmadol, this year’s 14th typhoon, has hit southern and eastern coastal areas in South Korea, Monday, drenching with heavy rains and strong winds.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Typhoon Nanmadol was moving northeast 410 kilometers west of Japan’s Osaka at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour as of 11 a.m. Typhoon Nanmadol’s central atmospheric pressure reached 975 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 32 meters per second (115 kph). The typhoon’s center was 210 km away from Busan, 210 km from Ulsan and 250 km from Pohang as well.
Although it has not directly hit South Korea, the typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rains to southern and eastern coastal areas of the country.
The KMA said the typhoon brought winds with a maximum speed ranging from 15 to 30 meters per second over waters off South Gyeongsang Province.
Between 5 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. on Monday, Ulsan saw 112 mm of precipitation, while Yangyang in Gangwon Province and Busan’s Haeundae saw 107 mm and 86.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.
The state weather agency added that additional heavy rain of around 10-30 millimeters per hour were expected at times in the eastern part of Gangwon Province and the coastal areas of both South and North Gyeongsang provinces, before the typhoon moves further west in the afternoon.
Typhoon Nanmadol left one injured so far. A total of 772 people from 620 households in South and North Gyeongsang provinces and Busan have also temporarily evacuated from their homes, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
Power was also out for up to a few hours for hundreds of households in Ulsan between Sunday night and Monday morning.
President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was traveling to the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in a phone conversation to take ample actions to secure the safety of the people.
President Yoon asked local governments to take administrative measures, including evacuation orders, whenever they seem required to minimize damage from the typhoon.
Prime Minister Han also asked the government and related agencies to remain alert as the country would be under the influence of Typhoon Nanmadol until Tuesday, during the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters’ meeting Monday.
Han added the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and other related government agencies to thoroughly prepare for possible damage to industrial infrastructure.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)