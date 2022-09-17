 Back To Top
National

Court issues arrest warrant for subway murder suspect

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 17, 2022 - 12:33       Updated : Sept 17, 2022 - 12:33

The 31-year-old suspect in the murder of a female Seoul Metro employee at Sindang Station on Line No. 20 shows up for a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Office on Sept. 16, 2022, two days after the alleged murder. (Yonhap)
A local court issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of the suspect in the shocking murder of a female subway worker inside a subway ladies' restroom in Seoul.

The 31-year-old Seoul Metro employee, surnamed Jeon, was apprehended Wednesday evening at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after allegedly stabbing his female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' room.

The case shocked the nation as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant for the suspect, citing the risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.

Earlier in the day, Jeon attended an arraignment hearing aimed at determining whether to issue a formal arrest warrant for him.

Wearing shorts and slippers with a sling over his left arm, Jeon was brought in a police car to the court at 2:06 p.m.

His hair disheveled and head downcast, Jeon got out of the police car and quickly moved toward the court building without a word.

Appearing before reporters again following the hearing that lasted for about half an hour, Jeon said, "I am very sorry" after a reporter asked if he had anything to say to the victim.

He only repeated "I am sorry" without answering other questions, including why he killed the victim.

Police are separately reviewing whether to disclose his identity to the public, a decision made for horrendous crimes. (Yonhap)

