[김대균의 영어산책] 성공에 관한 명언으로 공부하는 영어공부

20여년 전 강사 초기에 같은 학원 선생님이 한 달에 수천만원을 버는 것을 보고 '나도 저 정도 벌 수 있을까?' 의심하면서 생각하다가 '노력하면 그 이상도 되겠지'라는 자신감을 가지면서 그 이상을 벌 수 있게 되었다. 필자는 꿈을 구체적으로 가지고 바라보면서 자신감을 가지면 좋은 결과가 나온다는 믿음이 있다. 여기에 시대정신에 맞는 아이템을 찾으면 더욱더 크게 성공할 것이다.
* Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it. (항상 자신이 되고, 자신을 표현하고, 자신에 대한 믿음을 가지시오! 밖으로 나가서 성공적인 성격을 찾고 그것을 모방하여 복제하지 마시오) - Bruce Lee (이소룡)
* Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful. (성공은 행복의 열쇠가 아니다. 행복이 성공의 열쇠이다. 당신이 하는 일을 사랑한다면, 당신은 성공할 것입니다) - Albert Schweitzer
* Success is the sum of small efforts - repeated day in and day out. (성공은 매일 반복되는 작은 노력의 총합이다.) - Robert Collier (Collier's Weekly 출판가)
* Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. (성공한 사람이 되려 노력지 말고 가치 있는 사람이 되기 위해 노력하시오.) - Albert Einstein
* Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success. (함께 모이는 것은 시작이다. 함께 유지하는 것이 진보이다. 함께 일하는 것이 성공이다.) - Edward Everett Hale (미국의 저술가, 역사학자)
* The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand. (성공의 대가는 근면, 당면한 일에 대한 헌신, 승패에 상관없이 당면한 과제에 최선을 다했다는 결단력이다) - Vince Lombardi (미식축구 코치)
* If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself. (모두가 함께 협력하여 앞으로 나아가면 성공이 저절로 따라온다) - Henry Ford
* All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure. (이 세상에서 필요한 것은 무지와 자신감이다. 그러면 성공은 확실하다.) - Mark Twain
* Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming. (성공은 자신이 될 수 있는 최고가 되기 위해 최선을 다했다는 사실을 아는 자기 만족의 직접적인 결과인 마음의 평화이다.) - John Wooden (미국의 농구선수& 감독)
* Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan. (승리에는 천 명의 아버지가 있지만 패배는 고아이다) John F. Kennedy
* Action is the foundational key to all success. (행동은 모든 성공의 근본적인 열쇠이다) - Pablo Picasso
* Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success. (인간이 어려움(곤경)이 필요한 이유는 이 어려움들이 성공을 즐기기 위해 필요하기 때문이다.) A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (인도의 우주과학자 & 정치가)
* Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome. (성공은 인생에서 도달한 위치가 아니라 그가 극복한 장애물에 의해 측정되어야 한다.) - Booker T. Washington (미국의 교육가)
* Success is a lousy
teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose. (성공은 형편없는 선생이다. 그것은 똑똑한 사람들이 질 수 없다고 생각하도록 유혹한다) Bill Gates@ lousy: 저질의
* However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. (삶이 아무리 어려워 보일지라도 항상 당신이 할 수 있고 성공할 수 있는 일이 있다.) - Stephen Hawking
* Success is dependent on effort.(성공은 노력에 달려 있다.) - Sophocles
Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other. (성공을 위한 자신의 결심이 다른 어떤 것보다 더 중요하다는 것을 항상 마음에 새기고 명심하시오.) - Abraham Lincoln
* Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.(한 가지 아이디어를 가져보세요. 그 하나의 아이디어를 당신의 삶으로 만드시오 - 그것에 대해 생각하고, 꿈꾸고, 그 아이디어에 따라 생활하십시오. 뇌, 근육, 신경, 신체의 모든 부분이 그 생각으로 가득 차게 하고 다른 모든 생각은 그냥 두시오. 이것이 성공으로 가는 길이다.) - Swami Vivekananda (인도의 수도승, 철학자)
* Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune
. (정규 교육은 당신을 먹고살게 해준다. 독학은 당신을 부자로 만들어 줄 것이다.) - Jim Rohn @ a fortune: 큰 돈 (a large sum of money), 행운
* Desire is the key to motivation, but it's determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal - a commitment to excellence - that will enable you to attain the success you seek. (욕망은 동기 부여의 핵심이다. 그러나 목표를 향한 끊임없는 추구에 대한 결단과 헌신, 즉 탁월함에 대한 헌신이 당신이 원하는 성공을 달성할 수 있게 해 줄 것이다.) - Mario Andretti(이태리 출신의 미국 racing driver) @ unrelenting: 끊임없는 (continue without stopping)
* The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.(균형 잡힌 성공을 위한 초석은 정직, 성품, 인격의 완전성, 믿음, 사랑과 충성이다.) - Zig Ziglar (미국의 저자, 동기부여 강사)
* Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.(성공은 원하는 것을 얻는 것이다. 행복은 당신이 얻는 것을 원하는 것이다.) - Dale Carnegie (미국의 작가, 동기부여 강연가)
* Invincibility lies in the defence; the possibility of victory in the attack.(지지 않는 것은 방어에 있다. 승리의 가능성은 공격에 있다) - Sun Tzu (손자)
* Don't aim for success if you want it; just do what you love and believe in, and it will come naturally.( 성공을 원한다면 성공을 목표로 하지 마시오. 그저 당신이 사랑하고 믿는 일을 하면 성공은 자연스럽게 당신에게 다가올 것이다.) - David Frost (영국의 언론인, 작가)
* Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.(성공은 바닥에 닿았을 때 얼마나 높이 튀는가이다) - George S. Patton (노르망디 상륙작전을 이끈 미국의 장군)
* I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.(나는 내 인생에서 계속해서 여러번 실패했고, 그것이 내가 성공한 이유이다) - Michael Jordan (미국 NBA 농구황제, 사업가)
