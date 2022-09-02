 Back To Top
Business

Coway showcases its newest air purifiers at IFA

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept 2, 2022 - 16:40       Updated : Sept 2, 2022 - 16:40
Coway’s exhibition booth at IFA 2022 in Berlin (Coway)
Coway’s exhibition booth at IFA 2022 in Berlin (Coway)
Coway is showcasing its latest lineup of air and water purifiers at Europe’s largest home appliances tech show IFA 2022, the South Korean company said Friday.

Coway’s on-display products at the event’s exhibition booth in Berlin include 14 air purifiers and eight water purifiers with the newest air purifiers Coway Airmega taking the spotlight.

“The Coway Airmega range is consistently recognized as the best-in-class, earning status as an Amazon USA top air purifier brand,” said Rodney Ryu, managing director of Coway Europe B.V. “We’re committed to making European consumers’ homes a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness by bringing innovative products to the market.”

Coway said the company’s two newest air purifiers -- Airmega 250 and Airmega 250H -- feature state-of-the-art technologies through various functions such as the automatic adjustment of fan speed depending on the room’s air quality and the automatic control system that opens the water tank only when in use to prevent water stagnations and filter contamination.

The two latest models will hit the European market in the fourth quarter, according to Coway.

The IFA 2022, which began Friday, will come to a close on Tuesday.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
