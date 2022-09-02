Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend

Fishing boats are docked at a port in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday, as the super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. Hinnamnor is forecast to reach the sea 70 km south of Jeju's southern port city of Seogwipo next Thursday, according to the state weather agency. (Yonhap)

The periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to bring heavy rain to the southern part of South Korea, including the resort island of Jeju, throughout the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.

The southeastern part of Jeju is currently seeing precipitation levels ranging between 10 and 20 millimeters per hour, with the level expected to reach up to 50 mm sometime, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Thunder and lightning are also expected on some parts of the island, the KMA said.

Strong wind is also expected to affect the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula by Friday afternoon, officials said.

The 11th typhoon of this year -- currently located in Taiwan's east coast -- has begun to move northward, the KMA said.

The typhoon is classified as super strong, as it has an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 55 mps. (Yonhap)