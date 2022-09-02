 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:05       Updated : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:05
Fishing boats are docked at a port in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday, as the super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. Hinnamnor is forecast to reach the sea 70 km south of Jeju's southern port city of Seogwipo next Thursday, according to the state weather agency. (Yonhap)
Fishing boats are docked at a port in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday, as the super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula. Hinnamnor is forecast to reach the sea 70 km south of Jeju's southern port city of Seogwipo next Thursday, according to the state weather agency. (Yonhap)

The periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to bring heavy rain to the southern part of South Korea, including the resort island of Jeju, throughout the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.

The southeastern part of Jeju is currently seeing precipitation levels ranging between 10 and 20 millimeters per hour, with the level expected to reach up to 50 mm sometime, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Thunder and lightning are also expected on some parts of the island, the KMA said.

Strong wind is also expected to affect the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula by Friday afternoon, officials said.

The 11th typhoon of this year -- currently located in Taiwan's east coast -- has begun to move northward, the KMA said.

The typhoon is classified as super strong, as it has an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 55 mps. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114