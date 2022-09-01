 Back To Top
Business

LG debuts chameleon refrigerator that changes color

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 17:01       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 17:04

LG’s home appliance business chief Lyu Jae-chol delivers a presentation during IFA 2022 Thursday. (LG Electronics)
BERLIN/SEOUL -- LG Electronics unveiled on Thursday a new premium refrigerator that features self-luminous door panels that can change color and play music with a simple touch on LG’s own smart home solution mobile app, just ahead of Europe’s largest tech show.

Catering to users’ diverse tastes and moods, the new french-door refrigerator MoodUP, the newest lineup of LG’s high-end Objet Collection, has door panels whose colors are more customizable than ever.

Users can choose one among 170,000 color combinations, based on the 22 color options for top doors and 19 choices for bottom doors, according to the Seoul-based consumer electronics tech giant.

The luminous, bezel-less door panels have light sources from light-emitting diodes fixtures, combined with light guide panels. If the exterior panel lights are turned off, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of lux gray and lux white.

A command for a change of color can be delivered through LG’s own ThinQ mobile app or a direct voice command to the fridge. LG will offer various color combinations that represent the themes of different seasons, personal moods and famous places around the world.

The MoodUP refrigerator also has built-in Bluetooth speakers, enabling the fridge to play up to 69 songs provided by LG.

The smart home appliance solution is powered by the On-Device AI chip developed by LG Electronics.

“Bringing color, music and convenience to the kitchen, and incorporating LG’s cutting-edge technologies and innovative design features, this unique refrigerator demonstrates our continuing commitment to delivering a better life at home,” Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance ＆ Air Solution Co., said in a statement.

LG Electronics said the high-end fridge will come in three models -- two french-door models and one specialty model for kimchi storage -- to be released in September beginning in South Korea, with the french-door models starting at a retail price of 5.5 million won ($4,100). The worldwide release is scheduled for next year.

The fridge will be demonstrated to visitors at IFA 2022 from Friday until Tuesday at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds in Germany.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com) and Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)

