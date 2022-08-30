150,000 flock to 'SMTown Live' in Tokyo

SM Entertainment`s joint label concert "SMTown Live 2022 : SMCU Express @Tokyo" takes place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 27-29. (SM Entertainment)



K-pop giant SM Entertainment on Monday closed the curtains to its joint label concert "SMTown Live 2022 : SMCU Express @Tokyo" in a huge success, with the three-day show attracting 150,000 live fans in Tokyo.



Held as part of the K-pop label's world concert tour, "SMTown Live 2022," the event took place at Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital between Saturday-Monday. This marks the return of the K-pop concert series to Tokyo in three years since it was last held in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the global virus pandemic.



SM on Tuesday said through a statement that the three days of sold-out event were attended by nearly 150,000 fans on the scene, with the first show on Saturday joined in remotely by fans around the world watching live from their homes through the video streaming platform Beyond Live.



The star-studded lineup brought together the label's artists onto one stage, including BoA, Girls' Generation's Hyo-yeon (a.k.a Hyo as DJ) and Tayeon, SHINee, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, aespa and GOT the beat, as well as DJs Raiden and Ginjo and members of the label's pre-debut training team SM Rookies.



Artists of SM packed the four-hour runtime with an array of special stages, including performances of their biggest hits, such as Super Junior's "Black Suit," Red Velvet's "Feel My Rhythm," NCT127's "Sticker," NCT Dream's "Beatbox" and aespa's "Girls."



The Tokyo gigs also brought together the latest solo releases from SM artists, including Chang-min's "Devil," Taeyeon's "INVU," Hyoyeon's "Deep," Onew's "Dice," Minho's "Heartbreak," Suho's "Hurdle" and Chen's "Beautiful Goodbye," as well as unreleased songs, such as Kangta's "Eyes On You" and Key's "Gasoline." Key of SHINee is slated to make his comeback with his second solo LP "Gasoline" on Tuesday, while Kangta is set to drop his fourth solo LP "Eyes On You" on Sept. 7.



Taking a step closer to the local fans, the artists showcased Japanese songs, with some opting to perform their own Japanese releases, such as "The Greatest" by BoA and "Shake" by Xiumin. Others wowed the audience with their own renditions of local hit songs, such as Ye-sung's cover of One Ok Rock's "C.h.a.o.s.m.y.t.h." and the joint performance of Ado's "Ashura-chan" by Chang-min, Kyu-hyun and Minho.







SM Entertainment`s joint label concert "SMTown Live 2022 : SMCU Express @Tokyo" takes place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 27-29. (SM Entertainment)