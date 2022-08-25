Senior US official on East Asia policy arrives in Seoul

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs (Yonhap)



A senior US State Department official in charge of East Asia policy arrived in South Korea Thursday for consultations on North Korea and pending alliance issues.



The three-day visit to Seoul by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is the second and final leg of his six-day regional trip that also took him to Mongolia.



On Friday, Kritenbrink plans to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Park Jin, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a briefing.



He is expected to discuss bilateral pending issues, including the allies’ coordination on North Korea policy and supply chains, as well as regional and global issues. (Yonhap)