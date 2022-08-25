[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s 11th EP sells over 1m in preorders

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice’s upcoming EP has sold more than 1 million units before its release, according to JYP Entertainment on Thursday.



The group’s 11th EP, “Between 1&2,” surpassed sales of its previous album, LP No. 3, “Formula of Love:O+T=<3,” that sold more than 700,000 copies in preorders in November last year. The EP is likely to be the group’s first million-selling album.



According to 10 years of data released in January, Twice sold the most albums among K-pop female musicians. Since its debut in October 2015, it has sold approximately 10 million units in Korea and Japan.



The EP will be fully unveiled Friday and the band will host a livestream to mark the release with fans from around the world. They will perform new songs from the EP on MTV’s “Fresh Out Live.”



Blackpink to open pop-up store in Seoul



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



A pop-up store to celebrate the release of Blackpink’s second studio album will open in Seoul next week, according to YG Entertainment on Thursday.



Named after the prerelease “Pink Venom,” the shop will realize the theme of the song and have a series of eye-catching objects from the music video as well as a number of unpublished images.



The single from “Born Pink” came out on Aug. 19 and has topped iTunes songs chart in 75 regions so far, reigning on Spotify’s global top songs chart for three days, a record for a K-pop artist. The music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in less than 30 hours, another record for a K-pop girl group.



The second LP rolls out Sept. 16, but has already sold over 2 million copies in preorders.



The pop-up store opens Monday through Sept. 4 at the Hyundai Seoul department store.



Ily:1 heads to Japan for showcase



(Credit: FNC ENM)



Rookie girl group Ily:1 will host a showcase in Tokyo on Saturday, agency FNC ENM said Thursday.



The six-member act will not only greet fans in person at the event, but also perform two songs -- debut song “Love in Bloom” and “Que Sera Sera” from second single album -- on the stage.



“Que Sera Sera” came out in July and was the bestselling song on Amazon Music. It also was No. 6 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart earlier this month.



The group debuted in April and consists of members of three different nationalities -- two each from Korea, Japan and Taiwan.



Jung Sewoon to host solo concert



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)