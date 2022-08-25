Gender Ministry to provide accommodation for stalking victims

Ministr of Gender Equality and Family (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will hold a meeting Friday to discuss measures for supporting the victims of stalking crimes.
After the enactment of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, more simply known as the anti-stalking law, the Gender Ministry has been working on expanding support for the victims of stalking crimes.
The ministry plans to provide an emergency temporary accommodation for victims of stalking crimes using state rental housings, allowing victims to be able to leave their residential areas for immediate safety. They will be able to stay at the facilities for up to four months, to allow them to prepare for a move.
The ministry’s budget for free legal services for victims of stalking increased from 29.4 million won ($21,996) in 2021 to 31.9 million won in 2022.
More are reporting stalking crimes after the enactment of the law in October. Reports of stalking crimes have increased from a daily 23.8 cases to 86.2 cases. The number of calls for consultation centers have tripled, too.
With more calls for help regarding stalking crimes, the ministry will work on distributing a manual for centers to provide more systemized services for victims.
Adding to the anti-stalking law, the ministry submitted a legislative bill on the prevention of stalking crimes and the protection of victims to the National Assembly in April.
The bill mandates the ministry conduct a survey on stalking crimes every three years. It also states the victims of stalking crimes should not face any disadvantages from reporting.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
