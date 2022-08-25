In the right denim, NewJeans aims to be an everyday symbol of music

Girl group NewJeans (Ador)



Less than a month since its debut, NewJeans, the first girl group from Ador, an independent label under Hybe, is taking the music world by storm.



Seventeen days after dropping its namesake digital debut album on Aug. 1, the band’s title track “Attention” rose to No. 51 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, which ranks songs based on streaming and/or sales activity from more than 200 territories around the globe, excluding the US.



The group’s name stems from a classic piece of apparel, a pair of jeans. The five-piece act hopes to become a musical icon across all generations with its timeless music.



Pop music is a culture close to people’s daily lives, so it’s like the clothes they wear daily. Jeans, in particular, have stood the test of time and found popularity across all ages and genders. Like how jeans remain a classic, NewJeans aims to become an icon for generations that people seek out daily and never get tired of.



Expectations for the band were high before its debut, as the multinational group was brought together by Ador’s CEO and head producer Min Hee-jin. Min is the former creative director for entertainment giant SM Entertainment and the mastermind behind the concepts of A-lister K-pop groups like Girls’ Generation, Shinee, f(x), Exo and Red Velvet.



With its retro sounds, NewJeans took off with its four-track package consisting of three lead tracks -- “Attention,” “Hype Boy” and “Cookie” -- and the R&B-infused “Hurt.”



Unlike the band’s powerful entrance into the music scene, “Attention” is rather mellow and has a beat that keeps the song aloft. The chill soundscape gives off 1990s and early 2000s pop and R&B vibes and spotlights harmonized vocal blends. The mid-tempo groove is easy on the ears, and allows listeners to keep the song on repeat over time.



The high production value is also well reflected in the music video. Like the song, the band attracts viewers by singing, dancing and having fun rather than grinding for perfection.



The quintet is made up of Kim Min-ji, Kang Hae-rin and Lee Hye-in from Korea, Danielle from Australia and Hanni from Vietnam. Although not much has been announced about NewJeans, here’s a closer look at the band.







