 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Rebranded MAMA to take place in Osaka at end-Nov.

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 13:40       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 13:40
Logo image for the 2022 MAMA Awards (CJ ENM)
Logo image for the 2022 MAMA Awards (CJ ENM)
The Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA, the biggest annual music awards ceremony in the K-pop industry, will be held in Japan this year. Ahead of hosting this year’s event, the show’s organizer CJ ENM has rebranded it as the “MAMA Awards.”

The newly named awards will be doled out at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan over two days starting Nov. 29. The event will also be streamed live through global platforms including YouTube, according to CJ ENM on Wednesday.

Japan has been the second-largest music market after the US, as well as K-pop’s No. 1 export destination. The 40,000-capacity venue is also familiar to global K-pop fans since high-profile artists had hosted concerts several times.

Under the rebranded name, the biggest K-pop awards show aims to become a globally recognized music event. It also expresses the ceremony’s ambition to expand from its presence in Asia to more global K-pop fans, the organizer said.

In an effort to become the world’s No. 1 K-pop Awards, CJ ENM announced its hope to hold the annual ceremony in the US after hosting MAMA in various cities across Asia.

“MAMA has continued to explore new possibilities beyond boundaries of Asia and, in the process, it has served as an outpost that helped K-pop artists’ global expansion,” said Kim Hyun-soo, head of music content at CJ ENM. “The ‘2022 MAMA Awards’ will continue to provide differentiated values and experiences of K-pop to the world.”

Kicking off as the nation’s first video award ceremony as the Mnet KM Music Video Festival in 1999, the event previously changed its name to MAMA in 2009. It has grown into Asia’s biggest music awards show and promoted K-pop to the world by showcasing various impactful performances.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114