Galaxy Watch5 adopts most advanced sleep tracking: Samsung exec

Yang Tae-jong, senior vice president and head of health R&D unit under mobile experience unit at Samsung Electronics, speaks to reporters in New York on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics executive vice president Yang Tae-jong said the IT giant’s newest smart wearable device -- Galaxy Watch5 series -- offers the world’s most advanced sleep-tracking technology in a press conference held Thursday in New York, a day after the Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 event.
“Galaxy Watch5 is loaded with various technologies including an innovative bioactive sensor that can measure biometrics to help (users) stay healthy. Galaxy Watch5 will be the best partner for keeping healthy habits and sleep patterns,” said Yang, who is the head of health research and development part under the company’s mobile experience unit.
Noting that Samsung Electronics began developing sleep-related technologies a long time ago, Yang underlined Galaxy Watch5’s sleep score function that monitors different stages of sleep and detect snoring, blood oxygen levels to calculate how well users sleep into numbers.
He added that the smart watch’s sleep coaching function will provide customized-programs to users for better, healthier sleep habits. He also pointed out that Samsung offers its sleep coaching program for free of charge in cooperation with Samsung Medical Center, unlike other smart watch competitors providing paid sleep-coaching programs.
Regarding sleep technology research, Yang said the company is working with the US’ National Sleep Foundation as well as laboratories at UC San Diego and UC San Francisco to utilize relevant data for clinical trials.
According to Samsung Electronics, Galaxy Watch5 has been equipped with a new temperature sensor that uses infrared technology for more accurate readings.
“We are reviewing and developing various functions with the new addition of the contactless temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5. It could be used in many areas such as measuring body skin temperatures, sleep and exercise tracking as well as health care,” Yang said.
But he did not specifically mention when the new temperature-measuring services will begin. Galaxy Watch5’s temperature sensor has not received the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s official approval for its temperature-measuring technology yet. Preorders for the device will begin Tuesday.
Mentioning that Galaxy Watch has focused on wellness so far, Yang said smart watches in the future will be used in many areas such as medical institutions turning to smart watches for the monitoring of patients and digital treatments.
Yang laid out the three pillars -- innovation, connectivity and cooperation -- as the direction for Samsung Electronics’ health business.
“Samsung’s DNA is technology. We will continuously invest in technology to stay ahead. We are also pursuing connectivity with Samsung’s home appliances,” he said. “Samsung takes collaboration with partners very seriously. We will create an open ecosystem with partnering companies so that consumers can receive more value.”
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
