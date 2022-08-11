 Back To Top
National

PM holds meeting on recovery work in rain-hit areas

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : Aug 11, 2022 - 11:45
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, head of table) presides over an emergency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, to check countermeasures against record torrential rain in the country. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, head of table) presides over an emergency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, to check countermeasures against record torrential rain in the country. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with relevant authorities to review how the recovery from this week's heavy rain damage has progressed, Han's office said Thursday.

Two days of the heaviest rainfall in 80 years battered Seoul and its surrounding areas, killing 11 people, with eight people still remained missing.

About 1,000 pieces of heavy equipment have been mobilized for recovery work and some 2,200 soldiers are set to assist cleanup efforts, the office said.

Of 4,047 tasks that are subject to an emergency recovery, 92.4 percent of them have been completed so far, it said. (Yonhap)

