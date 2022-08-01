 Back To Top
National

BTS can prepare for overseas concerts while serving in military, says Defense Minister

Military Manpower Administration commissioner considers ‘alternative service’ for BTS

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 1, 2022 - 15:21       Updated : Aug 1, 2022 - 15:21
BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, US on Dec. 3, 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)
K-pop sensation BTS may be able to practice and hold overseas concerts while serving in the military, as South Korea’s Defense Ministry appears to be considering “alternative service” for the boy group.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said during a parliamentary session Monday he is considering a series of options for alternative military service for BTS, of such as providing them time to prepare for performances, and allowing them to hold overseas concerts.

“(The BTS members) should come to the military, and I believe there will be a way for us to give them the opportunity to practice, and allow them to leave the country and perform anytime, if they have overseas concert schedules,” South Korean Defense Minister Lee said, in response to a lawmaker’s question that BTS should be given the chance to continue to perform, for the national interest.

“Many people do think highly of military service itself, and I think (the enlistment of BTS members) can actually help them with their popularity,” Lee said.

In South Korea, nearly all able-bodied men in their 20s are obliged to serve in the military for about 18 months. There is an exemption and alternative service system where athletes and artists recognized to have promoted national prestige -- winning designated international awards or national contests -- are granted an exemption.

All of the band members must fulfill their mandatory two-year military service, with the oldest, Jin, obliged to enlist by the end of this year.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
