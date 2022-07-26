Philips looks to expand self-health care market in Asia

Deeptha Khanna, executive vice president at Philips Personal Health, speaks in a press conference held at the Philips APAC Center in Singapore on Tuesday. (Philips Korea)
Global health technology giant Philips said Tuesday that it would open up the new era of self-healthcare in Asia through helping consumers achieve their best health conditions with the firm’s lineup of personal healthcare products.
“This approach is especially relevant in Asia, where a growing population and a greater emphasis on health and well-being are re-shaping people‘s health priorities,” said Deeptha Khanna, executive vice president at Philips Personal Health, in an online press conference with reporters across the Asia and Pacific regions.
“Philips’ personalized solutions continue to empower people across the region to take a more proactive ownership of their preventive health and lifestyles, supporting their health for the long-term,” she added.
Referring to the newly launched campaign named the “Wonder of You,” Philips said it expects its products in oral healthcare, beauty, male grooming and mother and childcare will aid Asian consumers to discover about the wonder of their bodies and how health technologies can better support them in becoming healthier.
The Wonder of You campaign focuses on finding what each individual truly needs in regard to health care technologies, according to the company. The campaign will include various consumer-engaging activities on social media platforms.
Philips said its smart products combine the power of artificial intelligence and the knowledge of medical experts to translate data into personalized and adaptive technology that could provide consumers with customized healthcare services using connected electric toothbrushes, smart hairdryers and shavers.
Philips also laid out the vision of improving the lives of 2.5 billion people across the world by 2030.
According to Philips’ recent survey on healthy living in Asia, 56 percent of South Korean respondents said they would like to use personal health technology and devices to monitor their general health more in the next three years.
“Consumers in the region have displayed an openness to interacting with health technologies that offer personalized health approaches for better health outcomes,” said Park Hee-je. “At Philips, we’re already doing this through devices like smart toothbrushes that are linked to consumer apps, offering insights that prompt action for more effective oral healthcare.”
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)