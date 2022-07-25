 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon calls on Gender Ministry to draw up plans for abolition

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 25, 2022 - 18:29       Updated : Jul 25, 2022 - 18:29
Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks at a briefing held before her report to the president Monday. (Yonhap)
Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook speaks at a briefing held before her report to the president Monday. (Yonhap)


President Yoon Suk-yeol requested the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to develop a roadmap for abolition soon.

“(Yoon) has requested that (the Gender Minister) come up with a roadmap for abolition after figuring out the overall duties of the ministry,” spokesperson Kang In-sun said at a briefing held Monday after Gender Minister made her first report to the president.

Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook said the ministry is working on the agenda.

“We have launched a task force within the ministry and are consistently meeting with experts, ”Kim said.“ I was to take some time with the plan for the abolition, but I believe the president has requested me to make a proposal on the agenda soon.”

Kim further explained that she did not initially include the plan for the ministry abolition in her report.

“Today‘s report was based on state agendas drawn up by the presidential transition committee. As I remember, the committee did not include details related to reforms or governmental organizations in the agendas,” Kim said.
Yoon pledged to abolish the ministry during his presidential campaign to woo young male voters in their 20s who believed the ministry was favoring women over men through policies and projects.

Kim previously mentioned that the ministry’s abolition is “definite,” meeting with the press in June after taking office. She said the abolition of the ministry would come, though there had not yet been a detailed discussion on the agenda at the time.

In the ministry‘s report, Kim mentioned that the ministry will work on supporting families in different circumstances, including single-parent families, helping career-interrupted women to resume economic activities and providing childcare services.

The ministry will also work on developing youth as future talents and also help victims of sex crimes.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114