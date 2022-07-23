 Back To Top
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, US meet in Indonesia

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2022 - 15:22       Updated : Jul 23, 2022 - 15:22

(Left)Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 22, 2022, in this photo provided by the US State Department. (Yonhap)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Indonesia and coordinated their responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

The meeting between Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim was held Friday in Jakarta, where the American diplomat also serves as the US ambassador to Indonesia.

"As our government is crafting a North Korea policy road map in consultation with relevant ministries and in close consultation with the United States, there were detailed and in-depth discussions on the road map at the latest meeting between the top South Korean and US nuclear envoys," a foreign ministry official said.

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration has been devising an "audacious plan" to offer to North Korea in the event it takes steps to denuclearize.

The plan will include economic incentives and security guarantees, according to government officials.

The envoys' meeting came about two weeks after they met on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. (Yonhap)

