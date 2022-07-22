S. Korea to create new anti-terror unit

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a regular interagency anti-terrorism meeting held at the central government complex in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
The government will create a new military unit dedicated to defenses against terrorist activities, the Prime Minister’s office said Friday.
The government said it expects an increase in terrorist activities down the road, largely due to increased instability and political tensions around the world. The government also expressed concerns that there is a higher chance that terrorists could make their way into the country as pandemic-related travel restrictions are being eased.
The anti-terror military unit, to be launched in November, would be formed by merging two battalions of the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command.
The unit will help the country increase its defenses against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents, according to the government. The unit will also help the government monitor illegal transportation of hazardous chemicals and other potentially dangerous materials that can be used in terrorist activities.
The unit was part of several plans -- aimed at strengthening the country’s capabilities to counter terrorism and other threats -- that were approved by authorities at a regular interagency anti-terrorism meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday.
Under the approval, the government plans to expand cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies and boost preparedness against potential terrorist activities in the country, including terrorist financing.
The government would also increase its defenses at airports and harbors against potential threats, while improving the country’s overall counterterrorism operations.
Han said relevant agencies should “maintain and develop a thorough anti-terrorism and rapid response system so that South Korea can stay safe from terrorism,” according to a statement released on Friday.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)