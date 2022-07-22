 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to create new anti-terror unit

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:41       Updated : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:41
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a regular interagency anti-terrorism meeting held at the central government complex in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a regular interagency anti-terrorism meeting held at the central government complex in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

The government will create a new military unit dedicated to defenses against terrorist activities, the Prime Minister’s office said Friday.

The government said it expects an increase in terrorist activities down the road, largely due to increased instability and political tensions around the world. The government also expressed concerns that there is a higher chance that terrorists could make their way into the country as pandemic-related travel restrictions are being eased.

The anti-terror military unit, to be launched in November, would be formed by merging two battalions of the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command.

The unit will help the country increase its defenses against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents, according to the government. The unit will also help the government monitor illegal transportation of hazardous chemicals and other potentially dangerous materials that can be used in terrorist activities.

The unit was part of several plans -- aimed at strengthening the country’s capabilities to counter terrorism and other threats -- that were approved by authorities at a regular interagency anti-terrorism meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday.

Under the approval, the government plans to expand cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies and boost preparedness against potential terrorist activities in the country, including terrorist financing.

The government would also increase its defenses at airports and harbors against potential threats, while improving the country’s overall counterterrorism operations.

Han said relevant agencies should “maintain and develop a thorough anti-terrorism and rapid response system so that South Korea can stay safe from terrorism,” according to a statement released on Friday.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114