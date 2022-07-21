S. Korea targets W340tr investment for chip supremacy

The South Korean government on Thursday vowed financial and regulatory support to pave the way for the chip industry’s investment of 340 trillion won ($259 billion) over the next five years and nurturing more than 150,000 skilled workers in the field.
As chips are increasingly being perceived as key economic security assets around the world, South Korea -- home to the world’s top two memory chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix -- has also come up with a more comprehensive roadmap to further bolster its chip supremacy.
Over the past decade, chips have been the nation’s top export item, with their trade volume making up the largest share of total exports at 19.9 percent. But more recently, the chip industry here is facing challenges as it grapples with supply chain disruptions and heightened global competition.
The new scheme, in particular, stressed a public-private partnership, under which businesses play a key role in spending and hiring, while the government offers full support such as tax and regulatory incentives.
Under the goals, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy earlier in the day signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives from the chip industry, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. In the memorandum, the firms pledged their combined efforts to create an industry-wide ecosystem.
When it comes to financial support, the government is considering funding infrastructure development within the nation’s two chipmaking complexes in Yongin and Pyeongtaek, both in Gyeonggi Province.
By raising the allowable floor area ratio of the facilities, the number of cleanrooms also will be increased, which will help create more jobs. One cleanroom is known to generate some 1,000 new jobs.
The overall regulatory approval process will get faster and more flexible for speedier decision-making and business planning. Tax incentives are also expected to be raised to spur new investments in research and development and facility expansion.
Nurturing skilled workers in the chip industry is another key part of the new scheme. The government and businesses pledged to work together to attract and retain more talent in the field.
More graduate schools will be designated to share the new mission next year, as they will be subject to financial support, including tax benefits. More chip-related classes will be launched in partnership with businesses, even for students majoring in other fields, creating more job opportunities in the industry.
A 350 billion won R&D fund is also under consideration for nurturing mature skilled workers, mimicking the Semiconductor Research Corporation in the US, an industry-led technology research consortium.
More resources are also being poured into nurturing the nation’s nonmemory chip sector.
Despite its prowess in memory chips, South Korea’s market share in more advanced logic chips remains at a miniscule 3 percent at present. The government aims to elevate this figure to some 10 percent by 2030.
A related budget scheme was also unveiled: 450 billion won for power semiconductors; 500 billion won for automotive semiconductors; and 1.25 trillion won for artificial intelligence semiconductors.
A 1.5 trillion won budget has also been earmarked to support fabless companies in areas including R&D, production and overseas distribution.
In order to bolster the nation’s chip supply chain, the government also aims to localize 50 percent of key materials, parts and equipment in the chip industry by 2030. Currently, the localization rate remains at 30 percent.
In a way to renew its commitment to the new initiative, the ministry held the memorandum signing event at the head office of Dongjin Semichem, a local chemicals firm that has recently succeeded in developing a photoresist for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography– an industry first here.
EUV lithography is used to pattern the finest details on the most advanced microchips, which boost energy efficiency and performance. Though photoresist is a key material for the process, South Korea had relied solely on exports.
The chip industry was hit hard back in 2017 when Japan imposed an unprecedented export ban on the material, along with two other crucial materials – hydrogen fluoride and fluorinated polyimide – in an apparent retaliatory action against a series of court rulings in favor of Korean victims of sex slavery and forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910-1945.
“Competition in the chip industry is getting severe,” Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang told reporters. “We will respond flexibly to market conditions in order to maintain our super-gap competitiveness.”
Thursday’s event comes as the South Korean government is under heightened pressure from the US and China ahead of its decision to join a US-led chip alliance, dubbed “Chip 4,” which also includes Japan and Taiwan.
The US, South Korea’s largest ally, is pushing the initiative, which aims to counter China’s influence in the region as well as boost its technology prowess. But China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, is issuing warnings against South Korea joining the alliance, hinting at possible retaliatory actions.
South Korea has not yet disclosed its stance on the issue, with working-level talks initiated across government offices.
Lee also reiterated that “national interests” should be the top priority in related discussions.
