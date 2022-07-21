 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on US gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 09:41
An electronic board at Hana Bank`s dealing room in Seoul shows the benchmark Kospi points on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board at Hana Bank`s dealing room in Seoul shows the benchmark Kospi points on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 6.24 points, or 0.26 percent, to trade at 2,393.09 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US. stocks rose as tech shares rallied on solid corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.15 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 1.58 percent.

In Seoul, tech and chemical shares gathered ground, while financials and autos fell to limit the upturn of the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, and battery giant LG Energy Solution advanced 1.04 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem added 1.11 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver surged 3.05 percent, and platform giant Kakao climbed 1.5 percent.

But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.98 percent.

KB Financial Group also skidded 1.24 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group decreased 0.7 percent.

Carmakers also fell, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor falling 1.06 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia decreasing 0.74 percent.

No. 1 steelmaker POSCO lost 1.08 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.80 won against the US. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114