[Today’s K-pop] BTS J-Hope’s solo album tops Oricon chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



J-Hope of BTS lept straight to the top of Oricon chart with his solo album “Jack In The Box.”



The album debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly digital album ranking, according to the latest tally announced on Wednesday.



The 10-track album topped iTunes top albums charts in 49 regions and lead single “Arson” ranked No. 1 on its top songs chart in 62 regions. “More,” a double title track from the LP, was the chart-topper in 84 regions.



The latter entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 82.



The artist is the first from the septet to put out a solo work since BTS announced that it would be taking a break as a full group in June. J-Hope will be giving a solo performance at American music fest Lollapalooza on July 31, as a headliner on the main stage.



ITZY surpasses 50m views on “Sneakers” music video



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video for girl group ITZY’s latest song “Sneakers” has amassed 50 million views on YouTube, said label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.



The song is the main track from the “Checkmate” EP, which came out last week. On the day of its release, the video landed atop the platform’s music video trending worldwide chart.



The group’s previous album, “Crazy In Love,” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, its career-high, in September 2021.



Next month, the quintet is hosting two concerts in Seoul and in October, it will kick off its first international tour. The group will take the stage in eight cities in the US, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston and New York.



Seventeen extends Billboard 200 stay for another week



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen added another week to its stay on the Billboard 200 as its fourth studio album ranked No. 187 on the chart.



The “Face The Sun” LP came out in May and reach No. 7 on the chart, a record for the band, and has remain on the chart for its sixth week in a row, another record. The album sold over 2 million copies in the first week of sales. On Monday, the band dropped a repackage of the LP, “Sector 17,” which logged over 1.2 million pre-order copies.



Meanwhile, the 13-member act held concerts in Seoul late last month and will fly to the US in August, to tour 12 cities in North America. From late-September, it will hop around four cities in Asia and perform seven times before heading to Japan. The tour so far has 27 concerts in 20 cities around the world.



Monsta X collaborates with DJ Sam Feldt



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)