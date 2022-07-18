How an idol-turned-actor became part of phone scam ring

(123rf)





A K-pop idol-turned-actor recently turned himself into police, claiming he was tricked into working for phone scammers.



The 32-year-old, who turned himself in to a police station in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, said he thought he was hired for a simple job of collecting money from someone on behalf of his employer and wiring it to them.



After meeting the person he was supposed to receive the money from, however, he realized that he was lured into assisting a voice phishing scam and that the person in front of him was the victim.



The actor submitted the 600 million won ($4,584) he received from the alleged victim to the police, and told investigators that he found the job via an online job ad and took it because it offered high pay and he was undergoing financial troubles.



In an interview with The Korea Herald, Cho Su-in, an inspector at the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency, said there are quite many young people who get duped into assisting swindlers in a similar way.



In fact, the police suspect a significant portion of people in their 20s and 30s who get caught for their links to voice phishing scams could have been lured by promises of “high-paying part-time jobs.”



According to data from the National Police Agency, out of last year’s total of 22,045 voice phishing criminals, the number of those in their 20s and 30s stood at 9,149 and 4,711, respectively. Combined, they took up 60 percent of the total.



“These young voice phishers are mostly employed as part-timers and usually work as ‘delivery men’ whose main job is to collect money from victims and wire it to their employers,” Cho said.



“In general, they earn 10-20 percent of the money they handle as their daily pay. It’s quite a lot of money given that victims are usually swindled out of millions of won,” the officer added.



While most knowingly take the illegal job, some are completely duped by false job advertisements, she continued.



Some crime groups make deceptive job adverts on major portal sites and social networking platforms, pretending to be a legitimate employer.







A screenshot of a post on Albamon, a job search site, that advertises a high-paying job that offers some 400,000 won ($303) a day. (Albamon)