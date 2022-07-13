 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Wando family autopsies detect sleeping pill use: police

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jul 13, 2022 - 11:00       Updated : Jul 13, 2022 - 11:00
An autopsy on the family of three that were found dead last month in a submerged car found that they had taken sleeping pills, police said Wednesday.

Officials at the Gwangju Nambu Police Station said they were recently notified of this from the National Forensic Service, although the NFS is currently conducting additional analysis to determine the amounts that the family took.

Ten-year-old Cho Yu-na and her parents went missing in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, in May and were found dead inside their family car, which was salvaged off the coast of Sinji Myeon in the region on June 29. 

A submerged car which belonged to Cho’s family is being pulled off the shores of Wando, South Jeolla Province on June 29. (Yonhap)
A submerged car which belonged to Cho’s family is being pulled off the shores of Wando, South Jeolla Province on June 29. (Yonhap)


It had been reported that the police reached a provisional conclusion that the parents had deliberately killed themselves and their daughter. A police analysis of the black box footage from the family car showed that the parents had shared a few words while their car was parked near the Songok Harbor for an hour, before they drove the car into the depths.

All three had died of drowning, the autopsy found.

Police investigation following the family’s disappearance revealed that the parents had about 150 million won ($114,810) in debt, and that the father had lost a considerable amount of money due to the recent cryptocurrency crash. It was also found that the parents had been receiving treatment for depression for the past two years.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114