Wando family autopsies detect sleeping pill use: police

An autopsy on the family of three that were found dead last month in a submerged car found that they had taken sleeping pills, police said Wednesday.



Officials at the Gwangju Nambu Police Station said they were recently notified of this from the National Forensic Service, although the NFS is currently conducting additional analysis to determine the amounts that the family took.



Ten-year-old Cho Yu-na and her parents went missing in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, in May and were found dead inside their family car, which was salvaged off the coast of Sinji Myeon in the region on June 29.





A submerged car which belonged to Cho’s family is being pulled off the shores of Wando, South Jeolla Province on June 29. (Yonhap)