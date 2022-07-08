 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to introduce new anti-epidemic measures amid COVID-19 resurgence

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 14:21       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 14:21
Lee Ki-il, the second vice minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, speaks during a COVID-19 response meeting, Friday. (Yonhap)
Lee Ki-il, the second vice minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, speaks during a COVID-19 response meeting, Friday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government announced Friday that it would introduce anti-epidemic measures for the inter-seasonal resurgence of COVID-19 next week.

During a COVID-19 response meeting on Friday, Lee Ki-il, the second vice minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, officially confirmed that the country is going through a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee added the government is currently consulting with medical experts for anti-epidemic measures to counter the resurgence that has recently started across the country.

According to government data, the average number of daily COVID-19 infections during this week -- from Saturday to Thursday -- reached 15,277, up 86.5 percent from 8,183 a week prior.

The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in South Korea also rose to 1.05, Lee added. An RT reading over 1 shows the virus will continue its reproduction, while a reading below 1 means the virus is to fade.

Lee quoted experts saying that the new COVID-19 wave in the country is largely due to the BA.5 variant of omicron. Lee added increased activities during the summer season and waning vaccine immunity have also contributed to the resurgence. Lee noted use of air conditioners in closed indoor settings would have fueled the resurgence.

The BA.5 version of omicron is spreading fast, Lee addressed, while referring to the similar BA.5 propagations in Germany, France and the UK. According to Lee, the proportion of COVID-19 cases infected with BA.5 initially remained low at 1.4 percent during the second week of June. However, the proportion of BA. 5 patients increased to 28.2 percent in the fifth week of June.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114