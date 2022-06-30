Wagon, hatchback make a comeback as more drivers seek practicality

G70 Shooting Brake (Genesis)

The long, swoopy, not-so-pretty design of wagon and hatchback has definitely not been popular in South Korea, a country where SUVs and luxury sedans make up most of the market share. But targeting drivers who seek compact car with sedan-like driving comfort and spacious cargo space like SUVs, automakers are launching wagons and hatchbacks to lure consumers amid shifting trends.



According to the country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor Group, its luxury brand Genesis will start selling a wagon-inspired model G70 Shooting Brake on July 7th. Having a 40 percent larger cargo space compared to original G70 sedan, G70 Shooting Brake is the first wagon model in 11 years by Hyundai Motor Group after i40 launched in 2011. It stopped manufacturing i40 in 2019, after selling just 213 units in 2018. Despite its compact size, G70 Shooting Brake can load up to 1,535 liter of cargo or four golf bags when the second row is fully folded.





Peugeot 308 (Peugeot)