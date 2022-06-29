[News Analysis] Is Yoon’s team hinting at wider strategy veering away from China?　

South Korea's flag (left) and China's flag (123rf)



Scaling down of economic ties with Beijing could be unavoidable if China continues to tie the economy to politics, experts say, as the new South Korean administration’s top officials hint at a change in Seoul’s China strategy that includes economic issues.



On Tuesday, Seoul’s senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said that Korea should reduce its reliance on China for exports, possibly hinting at a strategy that veers away from China in terms of the economy.



Speaking in Madrid, where he accompanied President Yoon Suk-yeol to the NATO summit, Choi said that China’s growth is slowing and that Korea should now look to Europe.



Since its inauguration in May, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has been showing a shift in the country’s diplomatic policies, making moves to bolster its alliance with the United States regardless of complaints from China.



The previous Moon Jae-in administration tried to maintain a balance in navigating relations between China and the US, as it sought to avoid unfavorable treatment from its biggest trading partner China.



Despite opposition from Beijing, the Yoon administration was quick to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity as a founding member in May, as the US-led economic initiative is widely seen as a regional grouping intended to contain China’s rise in the region.



Seoul also plans to normalize operations of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, while China’s protest is highly likely.



After the US deployed the anti-missile system here in 2017, China retaliated by boycotting South Korean goods, causing great losses to the South Korean economy at the time.





Seoul’s senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok speaks at a press conference in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday. (Yonhap)