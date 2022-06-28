Chungho Nice’s iced coffee maker sales triple

Chungho Nice’s iced coffee maker Espre Caffe (Chungho Nice)
Water purifier company Chungho Nice said that sales of its iced coffee machine in the first five months of the year more than tripled from a year prior.
The Espre Caffe, which comes in four models, including a countertop version and a large, standing model, is a combination of an ice-dispensing water purifier and a capsule coffee machine that can be used at both home and the office.
The taste and aroma of Italian roasted coffee made with clean water filtered through membrane filters as well as it allowing users to easily make iced coffee led to the sales hike, Chungho Nice said.
In April, the company released its 100 percent certified Jamaica Blue Mountain premium coffee grown at high altitudes, which is considered key to a balanced and complete cup of coffee.
Espre Caffe is sold not just in South Korea, but is also exported to Europe and Southeast Asia.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)