 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

TGS hires Go master Lee Se-dol for TV campaign

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 23, 2022 - 13:43       Updated : Jun 23, 2022 - 13:45
Former professional Go Master Lee Se-dol is featured in a commercial for TGS’ C-Cash. (TGS Holdings)
Former professional Go Master Lee Se-dol is featured in a commercial for TGS’ C-Cash. (TGS Holdings)
South Korean retail and finance company, TGS Holdings, said Thursday that it has produced a TV commercial featuring former professional Go master Lee Se-dol last month.

Lee Se-dol, who competed with Google’s artificial intelligence program AlphaGo in 2016 during the peak of his career, signed a contract to become the face of TGS in Novermber 2021.

The newly produced commercial introduces TGS’s new smart currency called C-Cash. It is the world‘s first hybrid smart currency to link cryptocurrency to gift cards, according to TGS.

The commercial was produced in two separate parts and explains how C-Cash can be used to invest or accumulate value.

TGS said Lee was chosen to represent the company for his reputation of being self-disciplined, and for his experience in issuing nonfungible tokens of game reports for his historic match against AlphaGo. Lee retired as a Go player in 2019.

The commercial will be released on television and on TGS’ youtube channel once Korea Communications Standards Commission has approved it.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114