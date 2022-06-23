TGS hires Go master Lee Se-dol for TV campaign

Former professional Go Master Lee Se-dol is featured in a commercial for TGS’ C-Cash. (TGS Holdings)
South Korean retail and finance company, TGS Holdings, said Thursday that it has produced a TV commercial featuring former professional Go master Lee Se-dol last month.
Lee Se-dol, who competed with Google’s artificial intelligence program AlphaGo in 2016 during the peak of his career, signed a contract to become the face of TGS in Novermber 2021.
The newly produced commercial introduces TGS’s new smart currency called C-Cash. It is the world‘s first hybrid smart currency to link cryptocurrency to gift cards, according to TGS.
The commercial was produced in two separate parts and explains how C-Cash can be used to invest or accumulate value.
TGS said Lee was chosen to represent the company for his reputation of being self-disciplined, and for his experience in issuing nonfungible tokens of game reports for his historic match against AlphaGo. Lee retired as a Go player in 2019.
The commercial will be released on television and on TGS’ youtube channel once Korea Communications Standards Commission has approved it.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)