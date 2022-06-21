Yoon mulls revisiting 2019 deportation of North Korean fishermen

Yoon speaks to reporters at the lobby of the presidential office in Yongsan on Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)
South Korea may revisit another controversial North Korea decision made during the Moon era, according to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Yoon said his administration may look into the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen who sailed into South Korean waters. The two, aged 22 and 23, respectively, said they wished to defect to South Korea in handwritten statements.
In less than five days of their capture, South Korea deported both after concluding they were criminals who murdered their captain and crewmen to flee North Korea. They were blindfolded and escorted by special police forces before being handed over to North Korean soldiers through Panmunjom, part of the Demilitarized Zone.
“The Constitution dictates that defectors are our people too. A lot of people are questioning the legitimacy of the decision to send them back to North Korea, when it’s a duty of the state to protect its people,” Yoon told reporters.
The president’s remarks on Tuesday come amid a recent reversal of an early conclusion by South Korean maritime and military authorities that Lee Dae-jun, a fisheries official shot dead and burned by North Korean troops at sea in 2020, was an attempted defector.
“There is no evidence that the missing official intended to defect to North Korea,” said Park Sang-chun, chief of the Incheon coast guard, in a bombshell announcement on June 16. The Incheon coast guard had investigated the case since its onset.
Also on Tuesday, Yoon said there were concerns about disclosing records marked as “special intelligence,” in response to the opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s calls on the current administration to provide evidence that Lee had not tried to defect.
“Rather than saying there’s no evidence that it was a defection, present evidence that it wasn’t in fact a defection,” the Democratic Party’s Rep. Ko Min-jung, who served as Moon’s Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, said in a radio interview earlier the same day.
The Democratic Party, which continues to stand by the accusation that the slain official sought to defect to North Korea, has refused to cooperate in efforts to release information on the government’s handling of Lee’s killing, which remains archived as part of Moon’s presidential records.
Unlocking presidential records requires approval from two thirds of the National Assembly, whose majority is controlled by the Democratic Party, or a warrant from the chief justice of a high court. But laws prevent a court warrant from being issued if doing so is deemed to pose a potential threat to national security or diplomatic relations.
As a candidate, Yoon promised Lee’s family that he would help find the truth behind the killing.
Last week, Yoon’s office withdrew the Moon administration’s appeal of a court ruling granting the family access to some Cheong Wa Dae and Coast Guard records.
Lee’s family plans on raising additional lawsuits against Cheong Wa Dae’s national security and civil affairs officials on Wednesday for possible interference in the investigation following the Defense Ministry’s June 16 release. The release stated that there had been guidelines from the presidential office specifying how official responses should be provided.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)