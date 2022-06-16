 Back To Top
Life&Style

Pianist Chang Hyoung-joon appointed new president of Seoul Arts Center

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 16:32       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 16:33
New president of the Seoul Arts Center Chang Hyoung-joon. (MCST)
New president of the Seoul Arts Center Chang Hyoung-joon. (MCST)


The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday said that it has appointed pianist and professor Chang Hyoung-joon as the new president of the Seoul Arts Center.

Starting Friday, Chang will lead the country’s top art complex for the next three years.

Born in 1962, Chang received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the Manhattan School of Music. He has been teaching piano at Seoul National University since 1995.

He has collaborated with world-renowned orchestras such as the London Philharmonic and the Tokyo Philharmonic.

The Seoul Arts Center was founded in 1988 with a mission to “develop and promote art and culture, and to expand people’s opportunities for cultural enjoyment.”

Located in southern Seoul, the center is the country’s top arts complex that has attracted more than 55 million visitors since its opening.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
