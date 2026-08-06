Dear Annie: From the outside, my life looks steady and full. I have a thoughtful husband, grown children who stay in close touch, dear friends and work that gives my days purpose. I know I am fortunate, which only makes it harder to admit how much I am struggling in private.

For years, I have carried pain from things that happened to me when I was young. I have done counseling and truly tried to make peace with the past. In many ways, I have built a happy life. But when stress creeps in, or I feel lonely, disappointed or overwhelmed, something in me still reaches for food as comfort.

It is never really about hunger. It is about quieting the noise in my head for a little while. I eat in secret, promise myself it is the last time, then wake up the next day filled with guilt and disgust. I have gained so much weight that getting dressed for dinner with friends can bring me to tears. More than once, I have canceled plans because nothing fit and I could not bear the thought of being seen.

The people who love me tell me to be kinder to myself, but they do not understand how relentless that inner voice can be. I am so tired of feeling ashamed in a life that should feel joyful. How do I break a cycle that seems to begin in my mind long before it ever reaches the kitchen? -- Ashamed and Exhausted

Dear Ashamed and Exhausted: This is not a character flaw, and it is not just about food. It sounds like old pain is still asking to be cared for, even after all these years. That does not mean you have failed. It means you are still healing. And healing, especially the kind rooted in long-held hurt, rarely follows a straight or tidy path.

Please stop measuring this by willpower alone. A therapist who understands trauma and disordered eating, along with a doctor, could help you far more than self-criticism ever will. Shame is a terrible diet plan. It may feel like it's motivating you in the moment, but it ultimately keeps you stuck in the very cycle you are trying to escape.

You already have something precious: people who love you. Let them support the real you, not the one pretending she is fine. Healing may not start in the kitchen. It may start with compassion. And the more gently you treat yourself, the more room you create for lasting change.

애니에게: 겉으로 보기에 제 삶은 안정적이고 충만합니다. 사려깊은 남편과 자주 연락하는 성인이 된 아이들, 소중한 친구들 그리고 살아가는데 의미를 주는 직업도 있죠. 제가 운이 좋다는 것은 알고 있습니다. 그래서 더욱 제가 혼자서 얼마나 힘들어하고 있는지를 인정하기가 더 어려워요.

수년간 저는 어릴 때 일어났던 일로 인한 아픔을 짊어지고 살아왔습니다. 카운셀링도 받아보았고 정말로 과거를 받아들이려고 노력했어요. 여러가지 면에서 행복한 삶을 일구어왔죠. 하지만 스트레스를 받기 시작하거나 외로움, 실망 또는 버거움을 느끼면 여전히 제 안의 무언가가 안정을 위해 음식을 찾습니다.

사실 배고픔에 대한 것인적은 없어요. 잠시 제 머릿속의 시끄러운 소리를 잠재우기 위한 것이죠. 저는 몰래 먹으면서 이번이 마지막이라고 제 자신에게 약속을 합니다. 그러고는 다음날 죄책감과 경멸하는 마음으로 가득한채 일어나요. 몸무게가 너무 많이 늘어서 친구들과의 저녁자리를 위해 옷을 입다가 눈물을 흘릴 수도 있죠. 수차례 맞는 옷도 없고 사람들 앞에 나서는 것을 견딜 수 없어서 약속을 취소한 적도 있습니다.

저를 아끼는 사람들은 스스로에게 좀더 다정하라고 이야기하지만 사람들은 제 안의 소리가 얼마나 가차없을 수 있는지 알지 못해요. 행복해야 마땅할 삶을 살면서 수치심을 느끼는 것에 너무 지칩니다. 어떻게 하면 발걸음이 주방에 닿기도 전에 이미 마음속에서 시작되는 이 악순환을 어떻게 하면 끊어낼 수 있을까요? -- 부끄럽고 지친 이

부끄럽고 지친 님께: 이 문제는 성격의 결함도 음식에 관한 것만도 아닙니다. 세월이 지났음에도 오래된 아픔이 여전히 돌보아주기를 청하는 것 같아 보이네요. 그렇다고 해서 당신이 실패했다는 의미가 아닙니다. 아직 상처가 낫고 있다는 의미죠. 오래된 상처에서 비롯된 종류의 치유는 특히 단순하거나 깔끔한 경로를 따르는 경우가 거의 없죠.

부디 의지력의 문제라고만 생각하지는 말아주십시오. 자책하는 것보다 트라우마와 섭식 장애에 전문지식을 가진 상담사는 의사와 함께 당신을 훨씬 더 많이 도와줄 수 있습니다. 수치심은 식단 계획에 있어 최악이죠. 당장은 동기부여를 하는 것같이 느껴질 수 있지만 결국 벗어나려고 하시는 바로 그 악순환에서 당신을 벗어나지 못하게 만듭니다.

당신에게는 이미 당신을 아껴주는 사람들이라는 소중한 존재가 있어요. 괜찮은 척 하는 당신이 아니라 있는 그대로의 진짜 당신을 사람들이 지지하고 도울 수 있게 해주세요. 그 시작은 연민일지 모릅니다. 스스로에게 더 다정히 대할수록 지속되는 변화가 생겨날 자리를 만드시는 겁니다.