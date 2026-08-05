Weverse introduced a beta version of an artificial intelligence-powered search assistant on Wednesday, designed to help users quickly find artist-related information across its fan platform.

The global fan community announced that through Weverse AI, fans will be able to search for official announcements, live-streamed content and merchandise all at once using their language of preference.

Powered by Google’s Gemini AI model, the feature integrates search results from both Weverse and Weverse Shop into a single interface.

During the beta period, Weverse AI will focus on three of the platform’s most frequently accessed services: community announcements, Weverse Live content and official merchandise listings on Weverse Shop.

The search assistant allows users to ask questions about merchandise prices, availability and local currency pricing without leaving the chat interface. Fans can also search for specific moments within archived Weverse Live broadcasts, with the AI assistant providing time stamps that take users directly to the relevant portion of a video.

Responses will also include links to the original source material, while suggested prompts will be displayed to help users explore the platform’s AI-powered search functions.

According to Weverse, the company plans to refine the service based on user feedback collected during the beta period.

As the service gets upgraded, future updates are expected to expand the AI assistant’s search capabilities to additional areas of the platform, including artists’ posts, with the goal of making Weverse a more comprehensive hub for discovering artist-related information.

“Weverse AI Beta represents an effort to make the vast amount of information available on Weverse more useful and accessible,” a Weverse Company official said via a press release Wednesday. “As fans use the information they discover through AI search, Weverse hopes the service will not only make fandom activities more convenient but also help users experience the platform’s more than 30 different features more effectively.”