Sookmyung Women’s University said Wednesday it provided practical training in digital skills, employment and entrepreneurship to 110 female students from partner universities in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The university’s Asia Pacific Women’s Information Network Center ran the 2026 Women in Digital & Entrepreneurship program in June and July.

WiDE is part of UNESCO’s University Twinning and Networking initiative and the South Korean Education Ministry’s official development assistance program.

This year, the center delivered training at Souphanouvong University in Laos, the Royal University of Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Quy Nhon University in Vietnam.

The initiative used a phased blended-learning model combining online instruction, in-person training and career development activities.

Students first built foundational skills through online courses before receiving advanced, hands-on instruction tailored to the industrial conditions of their respective countries.

During the first three weeks, they studied Python programming, data visualization and the fundamentals of entrepreneurship online.

They then took part in a week of in-person training focused on sectors relevant to each country, including agriculture in Laos, tourism in Cambodia and digital technology and artificial intelligence in Vietnam.

“Data analysis has always been the field I am most interested in, and this program helped me deepen my understanding of it,” said Kao Sokleng, a student at the Royal University of Phnom Penh. “I hope to use what I learned to pursue a career in data analysis and achieve my dream job.”

Through October, the center plans to provide follow-up career development support to high-performing participants.

The activities will include company visits, meetings with local startup chief executives and employment consulting.

“The greatest strength of the WiDE program is its emphasis on practical education that allows students to apply AI and digital technologies to real-world projects,” said Nguyen Van Thang, who oversees UNESCO’s University Twinning and Networking program at Quy Nhon University.

“It is particularly meaningful that female students can build confidence and leadership through team projects while strengthening their competitiveness in the job market through digital skills.”