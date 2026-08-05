Turkish club Trabzonspor said Tuesday that they have opened negotiations with former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and expect him to travel to Turkey to complete the next stage of the proposed transfer.

The Super Lig side said in a statement that the 34-year-old is due to arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport's General Aviation Terminal at noon Wednesday before continuing to Trabzon later that evening. The club added that details of the player's reception in the Black Sea city would be announced through its official communication channels.

Salah has been without a club since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, bringing to a close a nine-year spell at Anfield. During his time with the Premier League club, the Egypt international scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and helped Liverpool win two league titles as well as the Champions League.

The veteran attacker had attracted interest from several teams following his departure, with clubs in Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia among those linked with him. Turkish media also reported that he had previously reached a verbal agreement with Besiktas before negotiations ultimately collapsed.

Salah, a former Premier League Player of the Season and multiple Golden Boot winner, will be aiming for a stronger campaign after managing seven league goals in his final season with Liverpool.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)