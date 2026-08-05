Reports prompt calls for oversight of paid private interactions possibly involving minors

Online versions of South Korea’s maid cafes that offer paid one-on-one phone calls, gaming sessions and other private interactions are raising concerns over weak oversight and the possible involvement of minors, according to local media reports.

Several online maid cafes in Korea offer private “dates” with employees through phone calls, Instagram and other platforms, with prices ranging from around 6,000 won ($4.20) to 10,000 won per 10 minutes, according to a report by News1 on Wednesday.

Maid cafes originated mainly in Japan and Taiwan, where employees dressed in maid costumes engage customers in role play, often addressing them as “masters.” They generally do not provide sexual services.

The trend has spread to Korea in recent years, particularly in areas popular among young people familiar with Japanese pop culture.

A key concern surrounding online maid cafes is that the businesses are difficult for authorities to monitor and may involve underage employees or customers.

News1 said it confirmed at least one underage customer and found conversations suggesting that some employees were students.

One maid cafe reportedly declined to say whether it employed minors, saying that “nothing good could come from revealing employees’ ages.”

It remains unclear what is involved in services advertised as “phone dates” or “game dates.” If minors are asked to engage in sexualized conversations or other inappropriate conduct, however, the services could raise legal concerns under child protection laws.

Government mulls tighter rules

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has asked the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to review how maid cafes are classified under food sanitation regulations.

Many are currently registered as general restaurants. The ministry is reportedly considering whether establishments that employ workers to entertain customers should instead be treated as entertainment bars.

Under the Enforcement Decree of the Food Sanitation Act, entertainment bars are businesses that mainly sell alcoholic beverages and may employ workers to provide entertainment services.

The move followed reports that employees at some maid cafes drank alcohol, danced or sang with customers, practices more commonly associated with entertainment bars.

Media reports have alleged that some establishments offer sexual services, although the claims have not been confirmed through a government investigation.

The distinction is particularly important because minors are barred from entering or working at entertainment bars. Teenagers can, however, work at businesses registered as general restaurants, which are subject to labor and youth protection laws.

Most maid cafes in Korea do not sell alcohol or provide adult-oriented services. Reclassifying establishments that do, however, could prevent minors from working in businesses that operate more like entertainment venues.

Any change to the classification system would still have limited reach over services conducted entirely online, where operators can use closed platforms and private accounts that are difficult for authorities to monitor.