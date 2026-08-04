South Korea recorded 186 heat-related illness cases, including two deaths, on Monday, the highest daily figure reported so far this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday.

The figure was nearly five times the 38 cases reported on the same date last year.

Both suspected deaths were reported in Wanju, North Jeolla Province.

A woman in her 90s was found in a field, while a man in his 80s was found near the side of a road, both after suffering suspected heat-related illnesses. Each of them had underlying medical conditions, according to the KDCA.

Gyeonggi Province reported the largest number of cases at 39, followed by Seoul with 23, South Gyeongsang Province with 21, Gwangju and South Jeolla Province with 18 each, Incheon with 15 and South Chungcheong Province with 13.

The KDCA has operated an emergency room surveillance system for heat-related illnesses at 516 medical institutions nationwide since May 15.

As of Monday, a cumulative 2,221 heat-related illness cases and 19 suspected deaths had been reported this year.

Heat-related illnesses are acute conditions caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures and may involve headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps and extreme fatigue. Without prompt treatment, symptoms can progress to loss of consciousness and become life-threatening.

Health authorities advised people to limit outdoor activities during periods of extreme heat, take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas and drink water regularly before feeling thirsty.

The KDCA said anyone experiencing persistent symptoms after heat exposure should seek medical attention immediately or call emergency services.

Meanwhile, parts of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday came under the capital region’s first heat wave emergency warning, the highest level in the Korea Meteorological Administration’s heat alert system. Temperatures approached or reached 39 degrees Celsius in parts of Gangnam-gu and Guro-gu in Seoul.

The newly introduced warning is issued in areas already experiencing heat wave warning conditions when the daily maximum apparent temperature is forecast to reach at least 38 C, or the actual daytime high is expected to reach at least 39 C, even for a single day.

The extreme heat is expected to persist through at least Aug. 13, according to the KMA.