Autonomous A2Z has signed an 11 billion won ($7.7 million) export deal with Space42, a UAE-based artificial intelligence company, to supply its autonomous driving vehicles and full-stack solutions, expanding its footprint in the UAE’s smart mobility market.

According to the company Tuesday, the two parties will collaborate on the Smart Mobility Convergence Project, aimed at replacing its existing fleet of Chinese-made autonomous vehicles with 19 vehicles powered by Autonomous A2Z’s technology.

This includes eight units of the company’s Level 4 driverless shuttle ROii, five Kia PV5-based autonomous vehicles, five Carnival-based autonomous vehicles and one autonomous MAN bus.

The agreement is separate from a joint venture established by the two companies in November 2025 during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to the UAE. It marked the first time a Korean firm had established a joint venture in the UAE.

The ROii shuttles will be manufactured in South Korea and shipped to the UAE in the second half of this year, while other vehicles will be sourced locally and converted for autonomous operation.

In addition to vehicle supply, Autonomous A2Z will provide its full-stack autonomous driving capabilities, including self-driving software, fleet management systems, remote control infrastructure and service management.

Autonomous A2Z said the project marks a milestone for Korea’s autonomous driving industry, demonstrating the global competitiveness of its homegrown technology in a market largely dominated by the US and China.

Pilot operations will begin later this year on Saadiyat Island and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. After validating road conditions and passenger demand, the service is expected to expand into demand-responsive transit and tourist shuttle services from 2027, with potential for larger-scale exports of Autonomous A2Z’s vehicles and solutions as the UAE accelerates its smart mobility transition.

Autonomous A2Z said its extensive real-world operating experience was a key factor for securing the contract. The company has participated in autonomous driving pilot projects across 13 cities and provinces in Korea, building expertise in vehicle operations, fleet management and public mobility services. It currently operates 91 autonomous test vehicles and has accumulated more than 1.02 million kilometers of autonomous driving.

The agreement also reflects years of the Korean government’s support for autonomous driving exports, including technology development, testing and overseas market expansion. Autonomous A2Z utilized K-City, Korea’s autonomous vehicle testing ground, to develop driving software tailored to UAE road conditions.

“This contract shows that Korean autonomous driving technology can move beyond domestic pilot programs into commercial services overseas,” said Han Ji-hyeong, co-founder and CEO of Autonomous A2Z. “As global competition in AI intensifies, we will continue advancing end-to-end autonomous driving technology and contribute to positioning Korea as a leader in physical AI.”