Kim Jae-won a member of the main opposition People Power Party's Supreme Council, said Tuesday that police had cleared him of defamation accusations filed by Kim Hong-gul, the son of the late President Kim Dae-jung, over his remarks about the use of the former president's Nobel Peace Prize money.

According to a portion of the police decision from June 18, released by Kim Jae-won on Facebook on Tuesday, police decided not to forward the case due to insufficient evidence.

In August 2024, Kim Jae-won referred on a radio broadcast to news reports saying that Kim Hong-gul had lost a sum investing the late president's Nobel Peace Prize money in cryptocurrency.

He also repeated claims that he either sold the late president's private residence in Mapo-gu, Seoul, for 10 billion won ($7 million) for personal gain after failing to pay 1.7 million won in taxes, or had liquidated it because he failed to repay a 9 billion won loan taken out against the property.

In response, Kim Hong-gul sued Kim Jae-won for defamation, denying the allegations and saying that the Nobel prize money had not been invested in cryptocurrency and that the 9 billion won loan was not true.

For both accusations, the police pointed out that Kim Jae-won presented his remarks by quoting media reports on the radio show, and said that the police checked the records of the real estate sales.

Kim Jae-won quoted the police decision that wrote, "the plaintiff failed to provide documents to verify the use of the 800 million won left from Kim Dae-jung's Nobel prize money, making it difficult to confirm its falsity." He said, "Police also concluded that my claim regarding the sale of the former president's private residence was not false and cleared me out."

Kim Jae-won added that he has "no choice but to file a complaint against Kim Hong-gul for making a false accusation."

Former president Kim Dae-jung received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 in recognition of his work for democracy and human rights in Korea and East Asia, as well as for peace and reconciliation with North Korea.