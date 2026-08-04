Survey finds 8 in 10 foreign-national youth raised in Korea received no integration support

Foreign-national young adults who grew up in South Korea lack adequate support as they transition into adulthood, despite the government’s push to attract more young immigrants amid a demographic crisis, the National Youth Policy Institute said Tuesday.

The findings came from a survey conducted last year of 410 foreign nationals aged 19 to 34 who had grown up in Korea.

Among the respondents, 73.4 percent said they needed Korean-language education after graduating from high school, while 42.7 percent said they intended to participate in such programs. However, 82.4 percent said they had never participated in adaptation programs for adolescents or young adults, citing a lack of available support.

“Young adults from families with international backgrounds are rapidly increasing, but policy support remains largely focused on children and adolescents,” the report said.

The report defines people with international backgrounds as those who were born in Korea or entered the country with their parents as minors and grew up here, and who either have an immigrant background themselves or have at least one parent with such a background.

It emphasized the need to recognize young people with international backgrounds as valuable members of Korean society, calling for an active policy shift to help them establish stable lives in Korea.

The issue has become more pressing as children born to international marriages in the 2000s reach adulthood, while the number of adolescent immigrants continues to grow.

Last year, the number of students with international backgrounds increased 6.8 percent year-on-year at middle schools and 21.5 percent at high schools, with growing numbers now approaching or entering adulthood.

Their presence is becoming more significant amid a sharp decline in births among families in which both parents are Korean nationals.

In 2024, those under 15 accounted for 12.7 percent of the population with international backgrounds, compared with 10.5 percent of the overall population in the same age group.

The report argued that comprehensive support was needed to help young people with international backgrounds build stable lives in Korea, while also contributing to efforts to address the country’s projected decline in its working-age population.

The NYPI report called for an independent residency status for young people with international backgrounds, separate from their parents’ visa status and based on factors such as their level of social integration.

It also urged local governments to provide one-stop services for vocational training and further education.

Some experts say the problems that become visible in adulthood often begin much earlier, pointing to gaps in educational support before and during the early school years. Those born in Korea still account for 67.5 percent of students with international backgrounds.

Jeong Jee-youn, president of the International Migration Policy Institute, said the difficulties faced by young adults with international backgrounds stem from insufficient support during their early years as they adapt to Korea’s education system.

“Many appeared to be adjusting well during childhood because they showed no obvious problems at the time, but the difficulties became visible only as they entered adulthood,” Jeong said in a phone interview with The Korea Herald.

“Education programs lasting at least six months should begin before children enter school. A consistent nationwide system should be established, similar to the public education system.”