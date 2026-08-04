Nol Universe said Tuesday that Nol World, its travel and ticketing platform for international visitors, has launched a hotel reservation service in Korea.

The service offers access to more than 15,000 properties nationwide, including hotels, budget accommodations and resorts. Travelers can now book lodging alongside performances, exhibitions and activities on a single platform.

Nol Universe said the service would create new sales opportunities for domestic lodging partners by connecting them with Nol World’s 9.4 million cumulative members.

The launch is part of the company’s push to expand its inbound tourism business. Nol World previously focused on Play&Stay packages combining accommodations with performances.

By adding standalone hotel bookings, Nol Universe aims to transform Nol World from a ticket-focused service into a comprehensive travel platform for overseas visitors.

“As demand for travel to Korea continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important to help local travel partners connect easily with overseas customers,” CEO Lee Chul-woong said.

“We will continue expanding travel content and services tailored to visitors to Korea while strengthening the global competitiveness of the country’s tourism industry.”