Red Velvet nabbed the top spot on the iTunes top Albums Chart in 15 regions with new EP “Velvet Summer,” label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

The five-track set rolled out the previous day. All five songs made a series of major music charts at home while the album topped a number of album charts abroad, reiterating how the quintet never fails to deliver.

Focus track “Surfin’ Boy” is a twist on the upbeat summer vibe, mixing bossa nova and reggae elements and adding a pinch of mystery and darkness. Joy wrote the lyrics.

The new EP is the group’s first full-group effort in over two years after “Cosmic.”

Before dropping the mini album, the five members held a fan concert, “A Day in Red & Velvet,” for three days over the weekend.