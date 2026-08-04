Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee star in new take on 2015 American comedy

"The Intern" will open in local theaters on Sept. 16, distributor Warner Bros. Korea said Tuesday.

The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood comedy written and directed by Nancy Meyers, starring Robert De Niro as an intern at a fashion startup run by Anne Hathaway's CEO. The film grossed $194 million worldwide and performed solidly in Korea, where it sold over 3.6 million tickets.

Choi steps into De Niro's prior role as the titular intern, with Han taking on Hathaway's part as the hard-charging young CEO. Kim Jun-han, Ryu Hye-young and Kim Geum-soon round out the cast.

The release is timed to Chuseok, Korea's fall harvest holiday running Sept. 24-26 this year, which is traditionally one of the busiest moviegoing stretches on the calendar.

Choi, one of the country's most celebrated actors, is best known internationally for "Oldboy" (2003). At home, he headlined "The Admiral: Roaring Currents" (2014), the most-watched film in Korean box office history. He most recently appeared in supernatural hit "Exhuma" (2024) and the Netflix series "Notes from the Last Row," which released in June.

Han broke out with the 2020 cable smash "The World of the Married" before headlining Netflix series "My Name" and "Gyeongseong Creature." She was last seen in this year's crime caper "Project Y."

Behind the camera is Kim Do-young, whose romantic drama "Once We Were Us" became one of the year's surprise hits, selling 2.6 million tickets while going head-to-head with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" over the New Year holiday.