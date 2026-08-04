Xdinary Heroes is planning to meet and greet fans at an event in Seoul over three days next month, according to label JYP Entertainment on Monday.

The band of six uploaded a poster for its third fan meeting “The X-Town” via social media, offering an invitation to the event that will be held on Sept. 18-20. The upcoming meetup will be themed after a town overseen by the members as sheriffs.

The fan meeting comes after the band went live with two concerts at Inspire Arena in Incheon in June. The summer concert, "The Xcape," showcased songs from the group's eighth EP “Dead And.”

Before the fan meetup event, Xdinary Heroes will perform two shows at Summer Sonic 2026, a major music festival in Japan, on August 14 in Tokyo and August 16 in Osaka.