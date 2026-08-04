Jungkook of BTS has garnered 1.5 billion plays on Spotify with his solo single “Standing Next to You,” label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

It is his second solo song to hit the threshold, after “Seven (feat. Latto),” which had logged 3 billion streams as of June.

The recent feat makes him the first solo K-pop artist to have multiple songs with over 1.5 billion streams on the platform.

“Standing Next to You” is the main track from his first solo album, “Golden.” The disco funk tune spent 19 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after entering at No. 5. It spent 11 weeks on the UK Official Singles Top 100, peaking at No. 6.

Jungkook is set to perform with BTS in Boston on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the group’s world tour “Arirang.”