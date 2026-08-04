JO1, a boy group from Japan, has decided to cancel its Seoul concerts slated for next month, according to agency Lapone Entertainment on Monday.

The agency issued an apology and said that it chose to cancel the concerts out of caution to prioritize the safety of both the audience and the artists.

The nine-member act was scheduled to perform Sept. 26 and 27 at Ticketlink Live Arena in Songpa-gu.

The surrounding area has been occupied for almost two months by demonstrators protesting the ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections.

JO1 was formed through an audition show and debuted with 11 members in 2020. Ohira Shosei left the team in May after a 1.5 year hiatus, following rumors that he had cheated on his girlfriend. Tsurubo Shion was ejected last year for suspected illegal online gambling.