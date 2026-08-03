A South Korean YouTuber who has been referred to prosecution for spreading false domestic news to Japanese viewers said he would renounce his Korean citizenship and become a Japanese citizen.

The 33-year-old YouTuber named Debo-chan, with more than 950,000 subscribers, uploaded a video to his channel Sunday in which he said he had wanted to become a Japanese citizen seven years ago.

“The decision wasn’t made lightly because renouncing my Korean citizenship would also mean having my name removed from my family relations certificate,” the YouTuber, surnamed Cho, said. “But I have decided there is no longer any reason to put it off any longer.”

Cho, however, said the case could delay the process, noting that Japan considers an applicant’s criminal record when reviewing naturalization. If the investigation leads to criminal charges and ultimately a conviction, he said he may not be granted Japanese citizenship.

He is accused of uploading a video in October claiming that numerous mutilated bodies had been discovered in Korea. In the video, he claimed that murders and organ trafficking involving Chinese nationals who entered Korea visa-free had become a growing problem.

He made a series of unsubstantiated allegations, including that 37 sets of lower-body remains had been discovered in Korea, that 150 cases were being investigated in secret and that 80,000 people were missing nationwide.

The video has been removed from his channel.

As the claims circulated online, police referred Cho to prosecutors without detention in February on charges of violating the Framework Act on Telecommunications, saying he spread false information.

Cho defended himself, claiming that he had only introduced information that was already circulating on social media.